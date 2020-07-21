The Alternative Baseball Organization works to break down social and physical barriers one inning at a time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Alternative Baseball organization provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults with autism and special needs. Commissioner and director of A-B-O, Taylor Ducan, who also has autism is growing inclusion in sports for all, one inning at a time.

This organization provides a baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond.

ABO is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start new programs serving those in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

Duncan started this organization to give others on the spectrum/special needs the opportunity to be accepted for who they are and to be encouraged to be the best they can be.

The program follows Major League rules (wood bats, base stealing, dropped third strike, etc.), and is a true typical team experience for others on the autism spectrum and special needs to help develop social skills for later in life.

For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.