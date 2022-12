UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Taylor University celebrated one of college basketball’s best traditions with the annual ‘Silent Night’ game.

Facing Miami-Middleton Friday night, Trojans fans packed Odle Arena and remained silent until Jason Hubbard scored the team’s tenth point at the free throw line. Fans stormed the court as part of the annual celebration.

Taylor would go on to win over Miami-Middleton, 64-55.