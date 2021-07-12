Sweet Sixteen: Jones won gold medal in 1968 Olympics as a 16-year old at Snider High School

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – For most teenagers, turning 16 years old meaning getting your drivers license. For Sharon Jones – then Sharon Wichman – it meant bring a gold medal back from the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

A student at Snider High School, Jones set an Olympic record that summer in the 200 meter breaststroke at 2:44.4, becoming the first American woman to win gold in the event. Since 1968, only two other American swimmers have won the event.

Prior to winning the 200 meters, Jones won a bronze in the 100 meter breaststroke at 1:16.1.

Jones was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1991, and resides in Churubusco.

