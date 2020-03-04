Swanigan talks hoops, homelessness, and harmonies

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan was back home again in Indiana – at least for one night.

The Homestead High School and Purdue University graduate suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the Indiana Pacers.

Swanigan, who was drafted in the first round – 26th overall – out of Purdue by the Blazers in 2017, is back with Portland. He was traded by Portland in the middle of last season to the Sacramento Kings, only to be dealt from the Kings back to the Blazers last month.

Swanigan has seen an uptick in playing time since his return to Portland and has filled a valuable role for the Blazers as a big man coming off the bench.

It has been a busy year for Swanigan. A music lover, he released his first single, “On The Moon,” in the fall of 2019. He also helped organize a fundraiser for the homeless in his original hometown of Salt Lake City during the off-season. Biggie then traveled with the Kings in early October to play the first NBA preseason games in India.

Prior to his busy fall Swanigan graduated from Purdue University, completing a degree he started working toward during his All-American two-year stint with the Boilermakers.