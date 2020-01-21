Swanigan back with Blazers after trade with Kings

PORTLAND, Oregon (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate and former Purdue All-American Caleb Swanigan is heading back to where his professional career began as the big man was part of a multi-player trade this past weekend.

After being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the Sacramento Kings in February of 2019 the Kings have traded Swanigan back to the Blazers.

Swanigan heads to Portland along with Trevor Ariza and Wenyen Gabriel for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, and two future second-round draft picks.

Swanigan was drafted in the first round out of Purdue by the Blazers in the summer of 2017.

A back-up forward, Swanigan has played just 22 total minutes in 7 games this season for the Kings, scoring 5 points with 7 rebounds.