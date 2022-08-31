FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After four weeks of games the Summit Summer League wrapped up its inaugural season of play Wednesday night at The Summit on Rudisill Boulevard, giving high school basketball players a chance for a new experience.

The games, played every Wednesday night, are played in 20-minute halves just like college games. In addition, they use a 24-second clock.

Summit City Elite’s Logan Traylor and Snider boys basketball coach Jeremy Rauch were integral in putting the league together, which features about 30 kids.

A middle school league is expected to start soon while they hope to have a spring league for high schoolers in 2023 after the 2022-23 high school season concludes.