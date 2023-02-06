FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is Super Bowl week, and for one Fort Wayne native the unofficial American holiday will always have a special place in his heart and memory.

Exactly one year ago Homestead graduate Ben Skowronek was getting ready to play in the biggest game of his life. Then a rookie receiver for the L.A. Rams, Skowronek would contribute a pair of receptions in his team’s 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

With Super Bowl LVII set for this Sunday between the Chiefs and Eagles, we decided to take a look back at Ben’s experience play on the sport’s biggest stage.