FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the last 72, Fort Wayne has been a hub for junior hockey talent during the Summit City’s first USPHL Elite Showcase. The Spacemen, whose management includes former Komet great Kaleigh Schrock, welcomed teams from across the Midwest for the 3-day, 4-game showcase.

Schrock’s fifth season as the Spacemen Premier’s head coach is already underway, but the Spacemen continue to expand in the USPHL junior hockey programs. Fort Wayne added an Elite team this season, which is a level just below the Premier division.

With Fort Wayne hosting their first USPHL Elite showcase, Schrock and Spacemen ownership hope the Summit City can continue to grow as a hub for youth hockey.

While the showcase wrapped up Saturday, there will be plenty of chances to see Schrock on the bench coaching the Spacemen throughout the hockey season.