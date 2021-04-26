“Summit City Hardball History” to air Saturday night on WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On May 4, 1871 the first-ever professional league baseball game was played in Fort Wayne as the host Kekiongas beat the Cleveland Forest Citys 2-0 at what is now Camp Allen Park on the westside of downtown.

With the 150th anniversary approaching, WANE-TV is bringing you a half hour special to celebrate the important of that game and Fort Wayne’s place in baseball’s storied history.

The show is title “Summit City Hardball History: Celebrating 150 Years of Baseball in Fort Wayne.” It will air at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 on WANE-TV.

It includes interviews with Major League Baseball’s official historian John Thorn, as well as local baseball historians Chad Gramling, Don Graham, Tim Tassler, Blake Sebring, and others.

The show will focus on that historic game in 1871, as well as the Fort Wayne Daises, the Fort Wayne Colored Giants and Black Baseball in Fort Wayne, visits by Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson, as well as the life and times of Noble County native and MLB’s former commissioner Ford Frick. It will be hosted by WANE sports director Glenn Marini.