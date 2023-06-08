FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a hoops junkie, McMillen Park’s Community Center may be the place for you over the next month. Former Highlight Zone stars and current college basketball players are competing over the next month in the Mac League Pro Am.

The league began in 2018 with the help of Homestead High School grad and former Mr. Basketball winner Caleb Swanigan. After Swanigan passed away last year, organizers are bringing the league back as a dedication to the former Mister Basketball.

This summer’s pro am league runs every Thursday from June 8 – July 8, with games at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Spectators can attend these games for $1 admission.