CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST LEADERBOARD.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 90th Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association city tournament teed off on Friday afternoon, with Lori Stinson looking to win her third straight title at Brookwood Golf Club.

Stinson won in both 2019 & 2018 by one stroke. She had five overall FWWGA city titles, having won in 1988, 1989, and 1991.