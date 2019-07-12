Stinson aiming to defend city title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last summer Lori Stinson won her fourth Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association City Title, but her first in 27 years. The 49-year old is hoping she won’t have to wait that long for another crown, as the defending champ is the golfer to beat in this year’s tournament which teed off today at Autumn Ridge.

A Snider grad and local realtor, Stinson carded her first City Tournament win in 1988 as an 18-year old, then won again in 1989 and 1991.

Round two is Saturday with the third and final round set for Sunday.