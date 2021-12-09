Stewart returns to Fort Wayne for 23rd Rumble next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Legendary driver Tony Stewart will be back in the Summit City next week for the 23rd Rumble in Fort Wayne as the “Columbus Comet” looks to add to his racing résumé next Friday and Saturday at War Memorial Coliseum.

With the Rumble cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, organizers are expecting a big turnout from fans who are hungry to see the well-known event make its return.

Stewart, who has 11 Rumble wins in the Midget field, headlines a pre-entry list of 36 cars in the Midget division – the largest field since 2016. The field includes former winner Mike Fedorcak.

Leading the Rumble “Rookie” class will be 4-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and 2-time USAC National Champion Kenny Schrader and open-wheel fan-favorite “TMez” Thomas Meseraull.

According to a press release:

“Each day will see a full program of qualifying, heats, last chance races and Features for the Midgets, LiUna Non-Wing Dirt 600 Mini Sprints, North Baltimore Custom Cuts Outlaw Modified Winged Midgets, Go-Karts, and Quarter Midgets. Spectator gates will open each day at 11:00 am with two rounds of qualifying heats for the Go Kart and Quarter Midgets along with practice and qualifying for the Midgets, Winged, and Non-Winged 600 Mini Sprints. Go-Kart and Quarter Midget Features are at 4:30; Opening Ceremonies will be at 7:00 followed by the full program of Midget, Winged and Non-Winged 600 heats and Features. Adult tickets are $22 per day ($25 reserved) with kids 2-12 $12 ($15 reserved). Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Coliseum Box Office. For those unable to make the trek to Fort Wayne, this year’s program will be live streamed in its entirety via Pit Row TV and SPEED SPORT TV.”

