Stewart headlines 23rd Rumble In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 they were ready to rumble at War Memorial Coliseum’s Expo Hall on Friday night as the Rumble In Fort Wayne returned for its 23rd edition.

Headlining the two-day event are drivers Tony Stewart, Kenny Schrader, and open-wheel fan-favorite “TMez” Thomas Meseraull.

Spectator gates will open each day at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday for the final day of the two day event with two rounds of qualifying heats for the Go Kart and Quarter Midgets along with practice and qualifying for the Midgets, Winged, and Non-Winged 600 Mini Sprints.

Go-Kart and Quarter Midget Features are at 4:30; Opening Ceremonies will be at 7:00 followed by the full program of Midget, Winged and Non-Winged 600 heats and Features. Adult tickets are $22 per day ($25 reserved) with kids 2-12 $12 ($15 reserved). Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Coliseum Box Office.