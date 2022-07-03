FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After going through growing pains in their first season, Fort Wayne FC is in the hunt for a USL League 2 playoff spot, even a division title. A big reason for the team’s growth in year two comes from home-grown talent Reid Sproat.

The Leo High School grad is a captain for Fort Wayne after playing with the club last season. As part of the back line, Sproat has helped the club allow 13 goals in 11 matches.

Sproat has embraced his role as a veteran for the club, being available for teammates on and off the pitch.

“You just try to come and whatever the coaches tell you to implement it on the field, and you try to lead the guys and you try to set a standard,” Sproat said. “There’s several captains on this team, we all work off each other to prepare ourselves for gamedays.”

Even Sproat’s coaches have noticed the impact he has brought to this year’s club.

“He knows the lay of the land,” said Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery. “He’s become a de facto tour guide of the guys and help them understand where we are and what to do around Fort Wayne when we’re not on the field. And he’s a good person.”

Trailing South Bend and Kings Hammer by three points in the division standings, Fort Wayne FC will host Toledo Villa FC at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Wednesday at 7 p.m.