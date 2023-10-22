FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Komet Kaleigh Schrock wrapped up a strong weekend with his USPHL Premier’s Fort Wayne Spacemen, leading the junior hockey squad to a 7-4 win over the Columbus Mavericks on Sunday.

Tucker Tone led the way with a pair of goals in Sunday’s win. Hunter Mangan, Jackson Cothron, Jace Lacey, Alexis Toussaint and Fisher Moore also scored for the Spacemen.

After racing to an early 2-0 lead, Fort Wayne surrendered back-to-back goals in the second period. Cothron’s goal helped the Spacemen regain control before second intermission, with Fort Wayne outscoring Columbus, 4-2, in the final period.

Schrock’s Spacemen sit at 8-2-1 through their first 11 games of the regular season. Fort Wayne continues a 4-game home stand on Friday against the Battle Creek Kernels.