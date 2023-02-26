FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Komet great Kaleigh Schrock continues to thrive in his current role as head coach of the USPHL’s Fort Wayne Spacemen. The junior hockey team wrapped up regular season play with a 5-4 shootout win over the Chicago Cougars on Sunday.

Gregory Koryazhin would deliver the game-winning goal for the Spacemen in the shootout to close the regular season with a 33-8-1 record.

In his fourth season leading the Spacemen, Schrock has the junior hockey program atop their division and primed for a deep postseason run. The Fort Wayne native also surpassed 100 career wins earlier this season.

Schrock and the Spacemen earn the top seed and a first-round bye in their divisional playoffs. Fort Wayne will host the lowest remaining seed in a best-of-3 series during the week of March 13.