FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Spacemen made the first round of the US Premier Hockey League playoffs look easy by sweeping the Midwest Blackbirds.

In the best of three game series, Fort Wayne won game one on Saturday 6-1 and then won the second game on Sunday 6-0.

Up next, the Spacemen advance to the second round of the USPHL playoffs next weekend against the Chicago Cougars.