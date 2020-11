FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Spacemen kept the goals coming in an 11-0 win over the Motor City on Sunday.

The Spacemen out-shot Motor City by 41 shots in a game that got out of hand fast. Jared Fisher only added one-goal to the score, but assisted on five.

Up next, the Spacemen travel to Columbus Ohio to face the Mavericks on Friday.