FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday, the Fort Wayne Spacemen beat Motor City at the Icehouse, 8-1.

The Spaceman out-shot Motor City by 29 shots on the road to victory. Jared Fisher led the team with three-goals in the game and Zac Steele added two.

Up next, The Spacemen are back in action again on Monday and will face Motor City in their second meeting in two days between the teams.