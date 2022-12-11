FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Fort Wayne Komet Kaleigh Schrock is on a roll in his fourth season leading the Spacemen, a USPHL junior hockey team. The Spacemen earned their 11th straight win in a 12-2 victory over the Decatur Blaze Sunday afternoon at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

After surrendering two goals in the first period, the Spacemen shut out Decatur after the first intermission. Kyle Remo, Grigory Koryazhin and Thomas Turgeon each turned in multi-goal performances. Tucker Tone, RJ Rollman, Noah Maine and Jeremiah Menger also scored for the Spacemen on Sunday.

Fort Wayne improves to 18-5 on the season. The Spacemen are on the road for their next eight games before hosting the Chicago Crush on Friday, Jan. 13.