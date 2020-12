FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Spacemen scored five power play goals and out-shot the Motor City Hockey Club 44-18 on the way to a 13-1 win at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse on Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne native Jared Fisher tallied another hat-trick for his hometown club.

The Spacemen are a junior hockey team playing their second season in the USPHL.