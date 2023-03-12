FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Komet great Kaleigh Schrock and the Fort Wayne Spacemen are heading to the USPHL National Playoffs for the first time in club history after clinching their 3-game series over the Chicago Spacemen on Sunday.

The Spacemen blitzed Chicago with six goals in the first two periods, going on to win 9-2 in game three between the two clubs. Kyle Remo, Corbin Schiebel and Logan Robins each scored twice, while Sam Tetrault, Cameron Perry and Grigory Koryazhin each scored once.

Fort Wayne now heads to Utica, N.Y. for the USPHL National Playoffs. The full schedule will be released at a later time.