FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just over a year ago, the Fort Wayne hockey community banded together for Braydin Lewis, son of former Komet Adam Lewis.

Braydin was battling glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Komets alumni competed against Braydin and his USPHL junior hockey program, the Metro Jets, in an exhibition game to raise funds for Lewis’s cancer treatments.

Braydin’s cancer battle ended in April, passing away at the age of 19. However, the Fort Wayne Spacemen are celebrating Braydin’s life and his courageous battle.

On Saturday, the Spacemen celebrated “Braydin Lewis Night” at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. Adam and his wife were the guests of honor, with the Icehouse renaming rink one after Braydin’s number, Rink 47.