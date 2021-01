FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a strong start, a USPHL midweek matinee ended in a 3-2 overtime loss for Fort Wayne as the Toledo Cherokee edged the host Spacemen at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse on Wednesday afternoon.

The Spacemen had a 1-0 lead after the first period thanks to a goal by Corey Showler.

Fort Wayne was led by goalie Cedric Lariviere who notched 44 saves.