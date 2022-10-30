FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Komet Kaleigh Schrock is off to another fine start leading USPHL junior hockey program Fort Wayne Spacemen. However, the Spacemen fell, 7-5, to the Motor City Gamblers in the final game of the team’s home opening series on Sunday.

Noah Maine scored the opening goal for the Spacemen less than a minute into the game. Fort Wayne held onto a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period, but Motor City raced back with five goals in the second period.

The Spacemen’s next home game is on Saturday, Nov. 12 against the Toledo Cherokee.