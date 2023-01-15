FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Komet Kaleigh Schrock continues to lead the USPHL’s Fort Wayne Spacemen to a solid season. On Sunday, the Spacemen swept their weekend series with a 7-5 win over the Chicago Cougars at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

Chicago pounced on Fort Wayne early after scoring less than a minute into the game. The Spacemen responded with a pair of goals late in the first period. Kyle Remo connected on a one-timer to tie the game at 1-1. Noah Maine put the Spacemen in front on a power play goal less than a minute later.

Remo, along with Thomas Turgeon, finished the afternoon with two goals, while Logan Robins and Sam Tetreault also scored for Fort Wayne.

The next home game for the Spacemen is Saturday, Feb. 4 against the Cincinnati Junior Cyclones.