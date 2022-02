FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Spacemen enter postseason play on a hot streak after blowing out the Detroit Fighting Irish, 9-2, on Sunday.

The win extends an 11-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 22.

The USPHL junior hockey team will begin postseason play with a best-of-three playoff series against the Motor City Hockey Club. Game one is on Saturday at 5:30. Game two is on Sunday at 12:30. If a third game is needed, that will take place on Monday, March 7.