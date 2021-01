FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Spacemen delivered at Canlan, outscoring Metro hockey by six-goals in the team’s 8-2 win on Sunday.

Jared Fisher led the team with four-goals and added an assist as well. Larry Yellowknee scored a goal along with three assists and Griffen Fisher added three assists to the final stats.

Up next, the Spacemen travel to Michigan on Monday for a rematch with Metro.