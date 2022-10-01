SAN ANTONIO (WANE) – Former Snider High School standout Reggie Hearn is transitioning to the next phase of his basketball career.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Fort Wayne native is retiring from his playing career to join the scouting department with the San Antonio Spurs.

Hearn spent nine years playing professional basketball, with most of his time in the NBA G League. The Snider grad made his NBA debut with the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 5, 2018.

Hearn was named the 2018 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year for his efforts on the World Cup qualifying teams where he averaged 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 64.0 percent from three-point range in five games.