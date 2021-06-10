Soccer standout Morris bounces back after missing two years with concussion symptoms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you were to see Grace Morris on the soccer pitch playing either for Fort Wayne United FC’s U18 team or Bishop Dwenger, you would have no idea that the attacking midfielder missed two years with a concussion and concussion-related symptoms.

Morris suffered the concussion as an eighth grader, and returned to the soccer field this past fall as a junior at Bishop Dwenger. She helped the Saints win the 2A state title – even converting what turned out to be the match-winning penalty kick in the state championship match.

This summer Morris is excelling for Fort Wayne United FC, as her U18 team has already qualified for regionals in St. Louis.

Having returned to the field in the fall, Morris has a unique perspective on the game and what it means to her.

She aims to play college soccer following her senior season of high school.