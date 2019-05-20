Soccer legend Beasley to retire after 20th season

Fort Wayne native and U.S. soccer star DaMarcus Beasley is calling it a career after 20 seasons of playing professionally.

Beasley announced on social media today that after this MLS season wraps up he will retire. Beasley currently plays for the Houston Dynamo.

Beasley will return 37 years old this Friday. He recently returned from a knee injury he suffered in March that required surgery.

Beasley spent his freshman and sophomore years at South Side High School before headed down to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He signed and MLS contract prior to his 17th birthday.

He is the only player in U.S. soccer history to appear in four World Cups.