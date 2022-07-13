FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local kids are getting a chance to ‘kick it’ with soccer legend DaMarcus Beasley this week as the Fort Wayne native is hosting his Beasley Futbol camp this week at The Plex North.

Beasley played his first two years of prep soccer at South Side High School before heading to Florida to play at IMG Academy. He then went on to a pro career that included being the only U.S. player to appear in four FIFA World Cups along with 126 caps.

In the interview, Beasley discusses why he keeps his camp running in Fort Wayne, his role as co-owner of the USL League 2 team Fort Wayne FC, and his favorite spots when he’s back in the Summit City.