Snider swimmer Niemeyer signs with Manchester University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School senior Madelyn Niemeyer signed on the dotted line on Wednesday to continue her swimming career at Manchester University.

Niemeyer is proud of the work she’s put in so far and plans to compete in some distance events and maybe an individual medley.

“It’s definitely a smaller school, but I love that it was a very class-to-student aspect,” Niemeyer said Wednesday. “I met the team, absolutely loved every single one of them. They came up and introduced themselves to me, and their coach is absolutely amazing. So it’s a great environment for me.”

Niemeyer plans to study nursing at Manchester.