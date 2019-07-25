Snider retires no. 5 for Bates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – And then there were three.

Up until today only Rod Woodson’s no. 26 jersey and Vaughn Dunbar’s no. 42 were the only numbers in Snider football’s strong history to be retired at the school. Now, the no. 5 jersey of Jessie Bates has joined the group.

Bates, who is entering his second season as a safety for the Cincinnati Bengals, was on hand Wednesday afternoon as the school unveiled a showcase with photos and other memorabilia to honor the 2015 Snider grad.

A second-round pick by the Bengals out of Wake Forest, Bates started every game for Cincinnati last year. He reports to training camp tomorrow.

Bates was selected to the WANE-TV Fab 15 in 2014 following a stellar senior season.