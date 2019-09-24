Snider grad Williams to miss 6-8 week with injury at Louisville

The sun crossed south of the equator at 3:50 Monday morning, marking the autumnal equinox and the beginning of the fall season here in the northern hemisphere.

With colder air behind the rain that moved through, the day across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio felt fairly typical for the first day of fall.

The average high/low for September 23 is 73/50. Over the course of the next 3 months, as our amount of daylight decreases and the amount of cold air increases in our hemisphere, we'll see the daily average high/low drop to 34/20 by the last day of fall. This year that date is December 21.