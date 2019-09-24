LOUISVILLE, Kent. – University of Louisville forward and Snider High School graduate Malik Williams will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after suffering a broken bone in his right foot in practice on Friday.
Elected as one of three captains for the Cardinals this year, Williams had a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal Monday by Dr. John Ellis at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. The recovery time is expected to be 6-8 weeks for Williams, a 6-11, 245-pound junior forward from Ft. Wayne, Ind.
Williams started the last 20 games last season while producing four double-doubles. He was third on the team in rebounding and 19th in the ACC, averaging 6.1 rebounds and 7.7 points. Williams blocked a shot in 26 of 34 games as a sophomore and ranked 11th in the ACC in blocked shots (41 total, 1.2 average). He grabbed a career-best 13 boards against both North Carolina and Notre Dame. Williams averaged 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last five games of last season.
Snider grad Williams to miss 6-8 week with injury at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Kent. – University of Louisville forward and Snider High School graduate Malik Williams will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after suffering a broken bone in his right foot in practice on Friday.