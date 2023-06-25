FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After shining at Snider High School and the University of Louisville, Malik Williams is enjoying the next phase of his basketball career as a professional.

Williams is back in Fort Wayne this summer competing in the Caleb Swanigan Pro Am at McMillen Park’s rec center. Earlier this year, the forward began his pro career at Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League.

After graduating from Snider in 2017, the former Indiana All-Star played five seasons at the University of Louisville. Williams averaged 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game during his senior season in 2021-22.

Williams is now searching for his next stop in his professional career. The forward also hopes his basketball journey inspires other young athletes who dream of playing college or pro basketball at the highest level.