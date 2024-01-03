ATLANTA (WANE) – From the Highlight Zone to one of the highest honors in professional football, Snider High School graduate Jessie Bates has been selected to the Pro Bowl games for the first time in his NFL career.

Bates, who’s in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons after spending his first five years with the Cincinnati Bengals, is third in the NFL with six interceptions.

The former Wake Forest standout has also tallied three forced fumbles and 128 tackles – both career-high marks heading into the final game of the regular season this weekend. His most memorable play has been the 92-yard pick-six in the Falcons’ Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Pro Bowl selections were based on votes from fans, players, and coaches. Instead of a traditional game, for the second year in a row the Pro Bowl will feature skills competitions during the week leading up to a flag football game on February 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.