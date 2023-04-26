CHICAGO, Ill. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate Destiny Jackson was a regular on the Highlight Zone during her prep days on the court – and now she’s looking to pass that knowledge on to the next generation of girls basketball players in her hometown.

Jackson, who just finished her second year playing at Loyola University in Chicago, is hosting her first “Developing Emerging Star Camp” this summer on Saturday, June 24 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

Session one of the camp is for elementary students and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Session two is for middle school and high school players and runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $30 per session. Registration opened on April 1 and spots are limited.

The camp will focus not only on basketball skills, but on mental health, the college process, and developing business skills (including NIL information).

Jackson also is active on social media with her “Embrace the Balance” podcast and her “Black History Talks” videos on Twitter.