FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After reaching one of the highest levels of college basketball, Snider grad Destiny Jackson is back in Fort Wayne to help other young women.

Jackson hosted her first “Developing Emerging Stars” camp at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday. Aside from teaching basketball skills, Jackson shared important lessons on mental health, the process of going to college and business skills.

Already two seasons into her college basketball career, Jackson hopes to play a key role for the Ramblers in her junior year.