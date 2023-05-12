CINCINNATI (WANE) – Snider grad and former Highlight Zone star Mac Hippenhammer is already making a quick impression with the Bengals. After earning a tryout to the Bengals’ rookie minicamp, Hippenhammer has signed an undrafted free agent contract.

After graduating from Snider in 2017, Hippenhammer started his college football career at Penn State. The wideout spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions after a redshirt season.

Hippenhammer then finished his college football career at Miami (Ohio). In his final season, Hippenhammer caught 54 passes for 769 yards and nine touchdowns while being named second team all-MAC.

Now a member of the Bengals, Hippenhammer will look to make the final cut on the 53-man roster later this summer during Cincinnati’s training camp.