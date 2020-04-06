Snider grad Hippenhammer puts name in transfer portal

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. (WANE) – Snider graduate and two-time WANE-TV Fab 15 selection Mac Hippenhammer has put his named in the NCAA’s transfer portal after three years at Penn State.

Hippenhammer, who originally signed to play football at Penn State, recently stepped away from the gridiron to focus solely on baseball.

Hippenhammer had a break-out season on the diamond last year as a sophomore for the Nittany Lions, hitting .272 while showcasing his speed and athleticism on both the basepaths and the outfield.

This spring Hippenhammer was splitting time in the outfield and at shortstop for the Nittany Lions. Penn State was 10-5 overall before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early, and Hippenhammer was hitting .202 with 5 stolen bases (tied for second on the team).

A receiver for the Penn State football team, Hippenhammer tallied 7 receptions for 118 yards and 1 TD catch in his career with two seasons of eligibility still remaining.