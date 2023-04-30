(WANE) – Snider grad Mac Hippenhammer is getting his shot to impress an NFL team. The wide receiver earned an invitation to the Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp.

After graduating from Snider in 2017, Hippenhammer began his college football career at Penn State. The wideout redshirted his first season before playing two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Hippenhammer then transferred to Miami (Ohio) to finish his college football career. This past season, Hippenhammer caught 54 passes for 769 yards and nine touchdowns. He was also named second-team all-MAC.