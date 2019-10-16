Snider grad Hearn inks with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Snider graduate and Fort Wayne native Reggie Hearn has signed with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Hearn has played in three NBA games before, all with the Detroit Pistons.

It is possible Hearn could play for LA’s NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

A former walk-on at Northwestern, Hearn played for the G League’s Stockton Kings last season. He averaged 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. A three-point specialist, Hearn knocked down 40.4 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

Hearn was named the 2018 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year for his efforts on the World Cup qualifying teams where he averaged 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 64.0 percent from three-point range in five games.