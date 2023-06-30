DUNEDIN, Fla. (WANE) – Snider grad Michael Brewer is earning his stripes in his first year of pro baseball with the Blue Jays organization. After signing with Toronto in February, Brewer earned his first save on Thursday to help the Dunedin Blue Jays defeat St. Lucie on Thursday.

In three innings of relief, Brewer fanned five batters to earn the save in a 6-4 win.

Brewer graduated from Snider in 2018, playing two seasons at Eastern Kentucky University. After starting his college career as an outfielder, Brewer transitioned to pitching.