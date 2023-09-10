ATLANTA (WANE) – Snider High School grad Jessie Bates flew all over the field in his first game with the Atlanta Falcons. The safety snatched two interceptions to help Atlanta topple Carolina, 24-10 in Sunday’s season-opener.

Bates two interceptions marked his first multi-interception game of his career. The safety also piled up 10 tackles, including five solo in the win.

After playing the first five years of his NFL career in Cincinnati, Bates signed a 4-year, $16.005 million contract over the offseason to play with the Falcons.