ATLANTA (WANE) – After a spectacular debut season with the Atlanta Falcons, Jessie Bates has been named to the AP’s Second Team All-Pro list.

This is the second AP All-Pro nod for the Snider High School grad, who also earned his first Pro Bowl bid this season.

Bates enjoyed a career year in his first season with the Falcons. The safety snatched a career-high six interceptions, three forced fumbles and 132 tackles.