ATLANTA (WANE) – When Jessie Bates hit free agency for the first time in his career, the safety racked in a 4-year, $64 million contract to suit up with the Atlanta Falcons.

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Snider High School grad is proving he’s worth every penny.

Through 11 games, Bates has four interceptions – including a 92-yard pick-6 last weekend. That mark ties his personal season-best from last year in Cincinnati. The safety also leads the Falcons defense in tackles (85) while forcing three fumbles.

At 5-6 on the season, the Falcons own a tiebreaker over New Orleans for the NFC South lead. Despite some bumps in the road this season, Bates is hoping to lead the Falcons to their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Bates and the Falcons visit the New York Jets on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.