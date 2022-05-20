FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pro linebacker Jaylon Smith returned to his hometown of Fort Wayne on Friday for a meet-and-greet at iCryo on Coldwater Road.

The Bishop Luers grad remains determined to extend his NFL career for a seventh season. After spending his first five full seasons with Dallas, Smith was released by the Cowboys last October. Smith then spent the latter portion of the season between Green Bay and the New York Giants.

“This process is a journey, it’s a cycle,” Smith said Friday. “It’s all about understanding the ebbs and flows of life.”

Smith adds he has heard from a few teams, but remains a free agent at this time.