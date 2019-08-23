Smith scores preseason TD for Giants

CINCINNATI (WANE) – Harding High School graduate and former Highlight Zone regular Rod Smith scored a touchdown for the New York Giants in their preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Rod Smith finds the end zone 🙌#NYGvsCIN pic.twitter.com/G1blVwZiMQ — New York Giants (@Giants) August 23, 2019

Smith’s TD run came from one yard out in the second quarter.

Injury update: RB Rod Smith (groin) is out for the remainder of the game. — Dan Salomone (@NYGsalomone) August 23, 2019

Smith left the game with a groin injury, amassing 5 carries for 8 yards and the one touchdown. He is in a battle for a back-up running back spot on New York’s roster.

Rod and the Giants open the regular season September 8 against Smith’s brother Jaylon Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. Rod Smith had played for the Cowboys the last 3 1/2 seasons before signing with New York in the off-season.