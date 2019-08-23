Smith scores preseason TD for Giants

CINCINNATI (WANE) – Harding High School graduate and former Highlight Zone regular Rod Smith scored a touchdown for the New York Giants in their preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Smith’s TD run came from one yard out in the second quarter.
Smith left the game with a groin injury, amassing 5 carries for 8 yards and the one touchdown. He is in a battle for a back-up running back spot on New York’s roster.
Rod and the Giants open the regular season September 8 against Smith’s brother Jaylon Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. Rod Smith had played for the Cowboys the last 3 1/2 seasons before signing with New York in the off-season.